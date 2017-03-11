March 11 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 11
Bournemouth 3 West Ham United 2
Everton 3 West Bromwich Albion 0
Hull City 2 Swansea City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 27 21 3 3 57 20 66
2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 16 8 3 53 20 56
3 Manchester City 27 17 5 5 53 29 56
-------------------------
4 Liverpool 27 15 7 5 58 34 52
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 26 15 5 6 55 31 50
-------------------------
6 Manchester United 26 13 10 3 39 22 49
7 Everton 28 13 8 7 47 30 47
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 28 11 7 10 36 37 40
9 Stoke City 28 9 9 10 32 40 36
10 Southampton 26 9 6 11 32 34 33
11 West Ham United 28 9 6 13 38 49 33
12 Burnley 27 9 4 14 30 40 31
13 Watford 27 8 7 12 33 47 31
14 Bournemouth 28 8 6 14 40 54 30
15 Leicester City 27 7 6 14 30 45 27
16 Swansea City 28 8 3 17 36 61 27
17 Crystal Palace 27 7 4 16 35 46 25
-------------------------
18 Hull City 28 6 6 16 26 54 24
19 Middlesbrough 27 4 10 13 19 30 22
20 Sunderland 27 5 4 18 24 50 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 12
Liverpool v Burnley (1600)