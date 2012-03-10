March 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the English Premier League on Saturday.
Aston Villa 1 Fulham 0
Bolton Wanderers 2 Queens Park Rangers 1
Chelsea 1 Stoke City 0
Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Sunderland 1 Liverpool 0
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Blackburn Rovers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 27 21 3 3 69 19 66
2 Manchester United 27 20 4 3 66 27 64
3 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 5 7 52 34 53
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 27 15 4 8 55 38 49
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 28 14 7 7 48 32 49
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 27 12 8 7 39 39 44
7 Liverpool 27 10 9 8 30 26 39
-------------------------
8 Sunderland 28 10 7 11 36 31 37
9 Everton 27 10 7 10 28 28 37
10 Fulham 28 9 9 10 37 37 36
11 Stoke City 28 10 6 12 27 39 36
12 West Bromwich Albion 27 10 5 12 34 35 35
13 Norwich City 27 9 8 10 38 44 35
14 Aston Villa 28 7 12 9 31 35 33
15 Swansea City 27 8 9 10 30 34 33
16 Blackburn Rovers 28 6 7 15 40 60 25
17 Bolton Wanderers 28 7 2 19 31 57 23
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 28 5 7 16 29 48 22
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 5 7 16 30 58 22
20 Wigan Athletic 27 4 8 15 23 52 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 11
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Swansea City v Manchester City (1400)
Norwich City v Wigan Athletic (1600)
Monday, March 12
Arsenal v Newcastle United (2000)