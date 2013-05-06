May 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday
Monday, May 6
Sunderland 1 Stoke City 1
Sunday, May 5
Liverpool 0 Everton 0
Manchester United 0 Chelsea 1
Saturday, May 4
Fulham 2 Reading 4
Norwich City 1 Aston Villa 2
Queens Park Rangers 0 Arsenal 1
Swansea City 0 Manchester City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Southampton 0
West Bromwich Albion 2 Wigan Athletic 3
West Ham United 0 Newcastle United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Manchester United 36 27 4 5 79 37 85
2 Manchester City 35 21 9 5 61 31 72
3 Chelsea 35 20 8 7 69 35 68
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 67 36 67
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 35 19 8 8 61 43 65
-------------------------
6 Everton 36 15 15 6 52 38 60
7 Liverpool 36 14 13 9 67 42 55
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 35 14 6 15 48 47 48
9 Swansea City 35 10 13 12 43 44 43
10 West Ham United 36 11 10 15 41 49 43
11 Stoke City 36 9 14 13 32 42 41
12 Fulham 36 10 10 16 46 57 40
13 Aston Villa 36 10 10 16 44 65 40
14 Southampton 36 9 12 15 47 58 39
15 Sunderland 36 9 11 16 40 52 38
16 Norwich City 36 8 14 14 34 56 38
17 Newcastle United 36 10 8 18 43 66 38
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 35 9 8 18 42 64 35
R19 Reading 36 6 10 20 41 67 28
R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 4 13 19 29 57 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation