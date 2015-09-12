Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 12
Arsenal 2 Stoke City 0
Crystal Palace 0 Manchester City 1
Everton 3 Chelsea 1
Manchester United 3 Liverpool 1
Norwich City 3 AFC Bournemouth 1
Watford 1 Swansea City 0
West Bromwich Albion 0 Southampton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 5 5 0 0 11 0 15
2 Manchester United 5 3 1 1 6 3 10
3 Arsenal 5 3 1 1 5 3 10
-------------------------
4 Crystal Palace 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
-------------------------
5 Everton 5 2 2 1 8 5 8
5 Leicester City 4 2 2 0 8 5 8
-------------------------
7 Swansea City 5 2 2 1 7 5 8
-------------------------
8 Norwich City 5 2 1 2 8 9 7
9 Liverpool 5 2 1 2 3 6 7
10 West Ham United 4 2 0 2 9 6 6
11 Southampton 5 1 3 1 5 5 6
12 Watford 5 1 3 1 3 4 6
13 West Bromwich Albion 5 1 2 2 3 6 5
14 Aston Villa 4 1 1 2 4 5 4
15 AFC Bournemouth 5 1 1 3 6 9 4
16 Chelsea 5 1 1 3 7 12 4
17 Tottenham Hotspur 4 0 3 1 3 4 3
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 4 0 2 2 2 5 2
19 Sunderland 4 0 2 2 6 10 2
20 Stoke City 5 0 2 3 3 7 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 13
Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)
Leicester City v Aston Villa (1500)
Monday, September 14
West Ham United v Newcastle United (1900)