Nov 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 28
AFC Bournemouth 3 Everton 3
Aston Villa 2 Watford 3
Crystal Palace 5 Newcastle United 1
Leicester City 1 Manchester United 1
Manchester City 3 Southampton 1
Sunderland 2 Stoke City 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 14 9 2 3 30 14 29
2 Leicester City 14 8 5 1 29 21 29
3 Manchester United 14 8 4 2 20 10 28
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 13 8 2 3 23 11 26
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 6 1 24 11 24
-------------------------
6 Crystal Palace 14 7 1 6 19 14 22
7 Everton 14 5 6 3 27 19 21
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 13 6 3 4 24 20 21
9 Southampton 14 5 5 4 20 17 20
10 Liverpool 13 5 5 3 17 15 20
11 Watford 14 5 4 5 15 16 19
12 Stoke City 14 5 4 5 11 14 19
13 West Bromwich Albion 13 5 2 6 12 17 17
14 Swansea City 13 3 5 5 14 18 14
15 Chelsea 13 4 2 7 17 23 14
16 Norwich City 13 3 3 7 16 24 12
17 Sunderland 14 3 3 8 16 26 12
-------------------------
18 AFC Bournemouth 14 2 4 8 17 30 10
19 Newcastle United 14 2 4 8 14 30 10
20 Aston Villa 14 1 2 11 12 27 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 29
Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (1200)
West Ham United v West Bromwich Albion (1405)
Liverpool v Swansea City (1615)
Norwich City v Arsenal (1615)