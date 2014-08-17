Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Liverpool 2 Southampton 1 Newcastle United 0 Manchester City 2 Saturday, August 16 Arsenal 2 Crystal Palace 1 Leicester City 2 Everton 2 Manchester United 1 Swansea City 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Hull City 1 Stoke City 0 Aston Villa 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Sunderland 2 West Ham United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 2 Arsenal 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 2 Swansea City 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 5 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Hull City 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 5 Tottenham Hotspur 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 8 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Leicester City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 8 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 Burnley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Chelsea 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 14 Crystal Palace 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Manchester United 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 14 Southampton 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 West Ham United 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 20 Newcastle United 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5-7: Europa League 20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 18 Burnley v Chelsea (1900)