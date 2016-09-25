INTERVIEW-Soccer-Willy takes one game at a time in City's Cup run
LONDON, Jan 28 Wearing the number 13 jersey for Manchester City could be seen as underlining Willy Caballero's status as the Premier League side's reserve goalkeeper.
Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 25 West Ham United 0 Southampton 3 Saturday, September 24 Arsenal 3 Chelsea 0 Bournemouth 1 Everton 0 Liverpool 5 Hull City 1 Manchester United 4 Leicester City 1 Middlesbrough 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Stoke City 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 2 Crystal Palace 3 Swansea City 1 Manchester City 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 6 6 0 0 18 5 18 2 Tottenham Hotspur 6 4 2 0 10 3 14 3 Arsenal 6 4 1 1 15 7 13 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 6 4 1 1 16 9 13 ------------------------- 5 Everton 6 4 1 1 10 4 13 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 6 4 0 2 12 7 12 7 Crystal Palace 6 3 1 2 10 7 10 ------------------------- 8 Chelsea 6 3 1 2 10 9 10 9 Southampton 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 9 West Bromwich Albion 6 2 2 2 7 6 8 11 Watford 5 2 1 2 10 9 7 12 Leicester City 6 2 1 3 8 11 7 13 Hull City 6 2 1 3 7 12 7 14 Bournemouth 6 2 1 3 4 9 7 15 Middlesbrough 6 1 2 3 6 9 5 16 Swansea City 6 1 1 4 5 10 4 17 Burnley 5 1 1 3 3 8 4 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 6 1 0 5 7 16 3 19 Stoke City 6 0 2 4 4 15 2 20 Sunderland 6 0 1 5 5 12 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 26 Burnley v Watford (1900)
LONDON, Jan 28 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger praised Danny Welbeck after the striker scored his first goals since injuring his knee last May to help his side hammer Southampton 5-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday.
LONDON, Jan 28 The steep, cobbled streets of Lincoln's majestic city centre were reverberating on Saturday after the town's football club produced another FA Cup shock to reach the last 16.