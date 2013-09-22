Sept 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 22 Arsenal 3 Stoke City 1 Cardiff City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Crystal Palace 0 Swansea City 2 Manchester City 4 Manchester United 1 Saturday, September 21 Chelsea 2 Fulham 0 Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 Newcastle United 2 Hull City 3 Norwich City 0 Aston Villa 1 West Bromwich Albion 3 Sunderland 0 West Ham United 2 Everton 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 5 4 0 1 11 6 12 2 Tottenham Hotspur 5 4 0 1 5 1 12 3 Manchester City 5 3 1 1 12 4 10 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 5 3 1 1 6 2 10 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 5 3 1 1 5 3 10 ------------------------- 6 Everton 5 2 3 0 6 4 9 7 Southampton 5 2 2 1 3 2 8 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 5 2 1 2 7 6 7 9 Swansea City 5 2 1 2 7 7 7 10 Stoke City 5 2 1 2 4 5 7 11 Hull City 5 2 1 2 5 7 7 12 Newcastle United 5 2 1 2 5 8 7 13 Aston Villa 5 2 0 3 6 6 6 14 West Bromwich Albion 5 1 2 2 4 4 5 14 West Ham United 5 1 2 2 4 4 5 16 Cardiff City 5 1 2 2 4 6 5 17 Norwich City 5 1 1 3 3 6 4 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 5 1 1 3 3 7 4 19 Crystal Palace 5 1 0 4 4 8 3 20 Sunderland 5 0 1 4 3 11 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation