Soccer-Ankle problem could sideline Rooney for Sunderland game
April 5 Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney could miss Sunday's Premier League trip to basement side Sunderland due to an ankle problem, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, March 22 Hull City 2 Chelsea 3 Liverpool 1 Manchester United 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Everton 2 Saturday, March 21 Aston Villa 0 Swansea City 1 Manchester City 3 West Bromwich Albion 0 Newcastle United 1 Arsenal 2 Southampton 2 Burnley 0 Stoke City 1 Crystal Palace 2 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Leicester City 3 West Ham United 1 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 29 20 7 2 61 25 67 2 Manchester City 30 18 7 5 62 28 61 3 Arsenal 30 18 6 6 58 31 60 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 30 17 8 5 52 27 59 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 30 16 6 8 44 32 54 ------------------------- 6 Southampton 30 16 5 9 42 21 53 7 Tottenham Hotspur 30 16 5 9 50 45 53 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 30 12 7 11 34 38 43 9 West Ham United 30 11 9 10 40 37 42 10 Stoke City 30 12 6 12 34 37 42 11 Crystal Palace 30 9 9 12 36 41 36 12 Newcastle United 30 9 8 13 33 48 35 13 Everton 30 8 10 12 38 42 34 14 West Bromwich Albion 30 8 9 13 27 39 33 15 Hull City 30 6 10 14 28 40 28 16 Aston Villa 30 7 7 16 19 39 28 17 Sunderland 30 4 14 12 23 44 26 ------------------------- 18 Burnley 30 5 10 15 26 49 25 19 Queens Park Rangers 30 6 4 20 31 54 22 20 Leicester City 29 4 7 18 27 48 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
HELSINKI, April 5 European soccer governing body UEFA approved term limits for its top officials, including its president, on Wednesday and agreed that venues for club competition finals should be chosen by a "transparent" process.
April 5 Southampton manager Claude Puel has warned his players against complacency, saying the congested Premier League table meant that the south coast club could still find itself dragged into a relegation battle.