Dec 10 English Premier League results and
standings on Saturday.
Arsenal 1 Everton 0
Bolton Wanderers 1 Aston Villa 2
Liverpool 1 Queens Park Rangers 0
Manchester United 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Norwich City 4 Newcastle United 2
Swansea City 2 Fulham 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Wigan Athletic 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 14 12 2 0 48 13 38
2 Manchester United 15 11 3 1 35 14 36
3 Tottenham Hotspur 13 10 1 2 29 16 31
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 15 9 2 4 31 23 29
-------------------------
5 Chelsea 14 9 1 4 31 17 28
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 15 7 5 3 18 13 26
7 Newcastle United 15 7 5 3 21 19 26
-------------------------
8 Aston Villa 15 4 7 4 18 19 19
9 Norwich City 15 5 4 6 24 28 19
10 Stoke City 14 5 3 6 14 23 18
11 Swansea City 15 4 5 6 16 20 17
12 Everton 14 5 1 8 15 18 16
13 Queens Park Rangers 15 4 4 7 15 26 16
14 Fulham 15 3 6 6 16 18 15
15 West Bromwich Albion 15 4 3 8 14 23 15
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 4 2 9 16 28 14
17 Wigan Athletic 15 3 3 9 14 29 12
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 14 2 5 7 16 17 11
19 Blackburn Rovers 14 2 4 8 21 32 10
20 Bolton Wanderers 15 3 0 12 20 36 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT)
Sunderland v Blackburn Rovers (1330)
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)
Playing on Monday
Chelsea v Manchester City (2000)