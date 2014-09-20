Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 3
Burnley 0 Sunderland 0
Newcastle United 2 Hull City 2
Queens Park Rangers 2 Stoke City 2
Swansea City 0 Southampton 1
West Ham United 3 Liverpool 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 4 4 0 0 15 6 12
2 Southampton 5 3 1 1 9 3 10
3 Aston Villa 5 3 1 1 4 4 10
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 5 2 3 0 10 6 9
-------------------------
5 Swansea City 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
-------------------------
6 Manchester City 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
7 Tottenham Hotspur 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 5 2 1 2 9 8 7
9 Hull City 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
10 Liverpool 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
11 Manchester United 4 1 2 1 6 3 5
12 Everton 4 1 2 1 9 10 5
13 Leicester City 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
13 Stoke City 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
15 Sunderland 5 0 4 1 5 6 4
16 Queens Park Rangers 5 1 1 3 3 11 4
17 Burnley 5 0 3 2 1 4 3
-------------------------
18 Newcastle United 5 0 3 2 5 11 3
19 Crystal Palace 4 0 2 2 5 8 2
20 West Bromwich Albion 4 0 2 2 2 7 2
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
Leicester City v Manchester United (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v West Bromwich Albion (1230)
Everton v Crystal Palace (1500)
Manchester City v Chelsea (1500)