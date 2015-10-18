Oct 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 18
Newcastle United 6 Norwich City 2
Saturday, October 17
Chelsea 2 Aston Villa 0
Crystal Palace 1 West Ham United 3
Everton 0 Manchester United 3
Manchester City 5 AFC Bournemouth 1
Southampton 2 Leicester City 2
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 0
Watford 0 Arsenal 3
West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 9 7 0 2 24 8 21
2 Arsenal 9 6 1 2 16 7 19
3 Manchester United 9 6 1 2 15 8 19
4 West Ham United 9 5 2 2 20 12 17
5 Leicester City 9 4 4 1 19 17 16
6 Crystal Palace 9 5 0 4 12 10 15
7 Tottenham Hotspur 9 3 5 1 11 7 14
8 Southampton 9 3 4 2 15 12 13
9 Everton 9 3 4 2 12 11 13
10 Liverpool 9 3 4 2 8 10 13
11 Chelsea 9 3 2 4 14 17 11
12 West Bromwich Albion 9 3 2 4 7 11 11
13 Swansea City 8 2 4 2 10 10 10
14 Watford 9 2 4 3 6 10 10
15 Stoke City 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
16 Norwich City 9 2 3 4 14 20 9
17 AFC Bournemouth 9 2 2 5 11 17 8
18 Newcastle United 9 1 3 5 12 19 6
19 Aston Villa 9 1 1 7 8 15 4
20 Sunderland 9 0 3 6 8 19 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 19
Swansea City v Stoke City (1900)