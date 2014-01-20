Soccer-Injured Pogba ruled out of Manchester United's trip to Boro
March 17 Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will miss Sunday's Premier League trip to Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
Jan 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, January 20 West Bromwich Albion 1 Everton 1 Sunday, January 19 Chelsea 3 Manchester United 1 Swansea City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Saturday, January 18 Arsenal 2 Fulham 0 Crystal Palace 1 Stoke City 0 Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 2 Manchester City 4 Cardiff City 2 Norwich City 1 Hull City 0 Sunderland 2 Southampton 2 West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 22 16 3 3 43 19 51 2 Manchester City 22 16 2 4 63 25 50 3 Chelsea 22 15 4 3 43 20 49 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 22 13 4 5 53 28 43 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 22 13 4 5 29 26 43 ------------------------- 6 Everton 22 11 9 2 35 20 42 7 Manchester United 22 11 4 7 36 27 37 ------------------------- 8 Newcastle United 22 11 3 8 32 28 36 9 Southampton 22 8 7 7 29 25 31 10 Aston Villa 22 6 6 10 22 29 24 11 Hull City 22 6 5 11 22 28 23 12 Norwich City 22 6 5 11 18 35 23 13 West Bromwich Albion 22 4 10 8 24 29 22 14 Stoke City 22 5 7 10 22 36 22 15 Swansea City 22 5 6 11 27 33 21 16 Crystal Palace 22 6 2 14 14 31 20 17 Fulham 22 6 1 15 22 48 19 ------------------------- 18 West Ham United 22 4 6 12 22 33 18 19 Sunderland 22 4 6 12 21 36 18 20 Cardiff City 22 4 6 12 17 38 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
March 17 Manchester United are not ready yet to become the dominant force in English football they were during the trophy-laden years of the Alex Ferguson era, manager Jose Mourinho has said.
March 17 Manchester United have lots of enemies, manager Jose Mourinho said after they scraped past Russian side Rostov to reach the Europa League quarter-finals on Thursday.