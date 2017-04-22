April 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 22
Bournemouth 4 Middlesbrough 0
Hull City 2 Watford 0
Swansea City 2 Stoke City 0
West Ham United 0 Everton 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 32 24 3 5 65 27 75
2 Tottenham Hotspur 32 21 8 3 68 22 71
3 Liverpool 33 19 9 5 69 40 66
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 32 19 7 6 63 35 64
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 31 16 12 3 48 24 60
-------------------------
6 Everton 34 16 10 8 60 37 58
7 Arsenal 31 17 6 8 63 40 57
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 33 12 8 13 39 42 44
9 Southampton 31 11 7 13 37 40 40
10 Watford 33 11 7 15 37 54 40
11 Stoke City 34 10 9 15 37 50 39
12 Bournemouth 34 10 8 16 49 63 38
13 West Ham United 34 10 8 16 44 59 38
14 Leicester City 32 10 7 15 41 53 37
15 Burnley 33 10 6 17 33 47 36
16 Crystal Palace 32 10 5 17 44 52 35
17 Hull City 34 9 6 19 36 67 33
-------------------------
18 Swansea City 34 9 4 21 39 68 31
19 Middlesbrough 33 4 12 17 23 43 24
20 Sunderland 32 5 6 21 26 58 21
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 23
Burnley v Manchester United (1315)
Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1530)