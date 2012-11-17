Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 17
Arsenal 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2
Liverpool 3 Wigan Athletic 0
Manchester City 5 Aston Villa 0
Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 2
Norwich City 1 Manchester United 0
Queens Park Rangers 1 Southampton 3
Reading 2 Everton 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Chelsea 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 12 8 4 0 25 10 28
2 Manchester United 12 9 0 3 29 17 27
3 Chelsea 12 7 3 2 24 13 24
-------------------------
4 West Bromwich Albion 12 7 2 3 19 13 23
-------------------------
5 Everton 12 5 5 2 22 16 20
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 12 5 4 3 23 13 19
7 West Ham United 11 5 3 3 14 11 18
-------------------------
8 Tottenham Hotspur 12 5 2 5 20 21 17
9 Fulham 11 4 4 3 24 19 16
10 Swansea City 12 4 4 4 18 16 16
11 Liverpool 12 3 6 3 17 16 15
12 Newcastle United 12 3 5 4 13 17 14
13 Norwich City 12 3 5 4 9 18 14
14 Stoke City 11 2 6 3 9 10 12
15 Wigan Athletic 12 3 2 7 12 21 11
16 Sunderland 10 1 6 3 7 11 9
17 Reading 11 1 6 4 14 19 9
-------------------------
18 Aston Villa 12 2 3 7 10 22 9
19 Southampton 12 2 2 8 18 30 8
20 Queens Park Rangers 12 0 4 8 9 23 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 18
Fulham v Sunderland (1600)
Monday, November 19
West Ham United v Stoke City (2000)