Oct 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 31 Stoke City 3 Swansea City 1 Sunday, October 30 Everton 2 West Ham United 0 Southampton 0 Chelsea 2 Saturday, October 29 Crystal Palace 2 Liverpool 4 Manchester United 0 Burnley 0 Middlesbrough 2 Bournemouth 0 Sunderland 1 Arsenal 4 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Leicester City 1 Watford 1 Hull City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Manchester City 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 10 7 2 1 24 9 23 2 Arsenal 10 7 2 1 23 10 23 3 Liverpool 10 7 2 1 24 13 23 ------------------------- 4 Chelsea 10 7 1 2 21 9 22 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 10 5 5 0 14 5 20 ------------------------- 6 Everton 10 5 3 2 15 8 18 7 Watford 10 4 3 3 14 13 15 ------------------------- 8 Manchester United 10 4 3 3 13 12 15 9 Southampton 10 3 4 3 11 10 13 10 Bournemouth 10 3 3 4 12 14 12 11 Leicester City 10 3 3 4 12 16 12 12 Stoke City 10 3 3 4 12 17 12 13 Crystal Palace 10 3 2 5 14 16 11 14 Burnley 10 3 2 5 8 13 11 15 Middlesbrough 10 2 4 4 9 11 10 16 West Bromwich Albion 10 2 4 4 10 14 10 17 West Ham United 10 3 1 6 10 19 10 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 10 2 1 7 8 23 7 19 Swansea City 10 1 2 7 9 18 5 20 Sunderland 10 0 2 8 7 20 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
PREVIEW-Soccer-Allardyce bids for Cup tonic against City
LONDON, Jan 26 Having written off the FA Cup as an unwelcome distraction prior to their third-round clash, Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce may now be hoping it provides a tonic to soothe frustrated fans and a pick-me-up for their beleaguered players.
Soccer-Southampton stand tall after outwitting Liverpool
LONDON, Jan 25 As Southampton's Shane Long raced into the area to thrash a shot into the net and settle a tense League Cup semi-final against Liverpool, it was a moment of poignant satisfaction for the South Coast club.