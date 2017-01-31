Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Jan 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Tuesday, January 31 Arsenal 1 Watford 2 Bournemouth 0 Crystal Palace 2 Burnley 1 Leicester City 0 Liverpool 1 Chelsea 1 Middlesbrough 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 0 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Swansea City 2 Southampton 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 23 18 2 3 48 16 56 2 Tottenham Hotspur 23 13 8 2 45 16 47 3 Arsenal 23 14 5 4 51 25 47 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 23 13 7 3 52 28 46 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 22 13 4 5 43 28 43 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 22 11 8 3 33 21 41 7 Everton 22 10 6 6 33 23 36 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 23 9 6 8 31 29 33 9 Burnley 23 9 2 12 25 33 29 10 Stoke City 22 7 7 8 28 34 28 11 West Ham United 22 8 4 10 29 36 28 12 Southampton 23 7 6 10 23 28 27 13 Watford 23 7 6 10 27 39 27 14 Bournemouth 23 7 5 11 32 41 26 15 Middlesbrough 23 4 9 10 19 26 21 16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 24 38 21 17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 28 52 21 ------------------------- 18 Crystal Palace 23 5 4 14 32 41 19 19 Sunderland 23 4 4 15 20 42 16 20 Hull City 22 4 4 14 20 47 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, February 1 West Ham United v Manchester City (1945) Manchester United v Hull City (2000) Stoke City v Everton (2000) Saturday, February 4 Chelsea v Arsenal (1230) Crystal Palace v Sunderland (1500) Everton v Bournemouth (1500) Hull City v Liverpool (1500) Southampton v West Ham United (1500) Watford v Burnley (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Stoke City (1500) Tottenham Hotspur v Middlesbrough (1730) Sunday, February 5 Manchester City v Swansea City (1330) Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.