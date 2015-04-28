April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 28
Hull City 1 Liverpool 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 33 23 8 2 65 26 77
2 Manchester City 34 20 7 7 70 36 67
3 Arsenal 33 20 7 6 63 32 67
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 34 19 8 7 59 34 65
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 34 17 7 10 47 37 58
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 34 17 7 10 55 49 58
-------------------------
7 Southampton 34 17 6 11 47 26 57
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 34 14 8 12 41 44 50
9 Stoke City 34 13 8 13 39 42 47
10 Everton 34 11 11 12 44 43 44
11 West Ham United 34 11 11 12 42 42 44
12 Crystal Palace 34 11 9 14 42 47 42
13 West Bromwich Albion 34 9 10 15 32 46 37
14 Newcastle United 34 9 8 17 36 57 35
15 Hull City 34 8 10 16 32 45 34
16 Aston Villa 34 8 8 18 26 48 32
17 Leicester City 33 8 7 18 35 51 31
-------------------------
18 Sunderland 33 5 15 13 26 49 30
19 Queens Park Rangers 34 7 6 21 38 59 27
20 Burnley 34 5 11 18 26 52 26
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, April 29
Leicester City v Chelsea (1845)
Saturday, May 2
Leicester City v Newcastle United (1145)
Aston Villa v Everton (1400)
Liverpool v Queens Park Rangers (1400)
Sunderland v Southampton (1400)
Swansea City v Stoke City (1400)
West Ham United v Burnley (1400)
Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion (1630)
Sunday, May 3
Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1500)
Monday, May 4
Hull City v Arsenal (1900)