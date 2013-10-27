Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 27
Chelsea 2 Manchester City 1
Sunderland 2 Newcastle United 1
Swansea City 0 West Ham United 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Hull City 0
Saturday, October 26
Aston Villa 0 Everton 2
Crystal Palace 0 Arsenal 2
Liverpool 4 West Bromwich Albion 1
Manchester United 3 Stoke City 2
Norwich City 0 Cardiff City 0
Southampton 2 Fulham 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 9 7 1 1 20 9 22
2 Chelsea 9 6 2 1 16 6 20
3 Liverpool 9 6 2 1 17 8 20
-------------------------
4 Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 1 2 9 5 19
-------------------------
5 Southampton 9 5 3 1 10 3 18
-------------------------
6 Everton 9 5 3 1 14 10 18
7 Manchester City 9 5 1 3 21 11 16
-------------------------
8 Manchester United 9 4 2 3 14 12 14
9 Swansea City 9 3 2 4 12 11 11
10 Hull City 9 3 2 4 7 10 11
11 Newcastle United 9 3 2 4 12 16 11
12 West Bromwich Albion 9 2 4 3 8 10 10
13 Aston Villa 9 3 1 5 9 12 10
13 Fulham 9 3 1 5 9 12 10
15 West Ham United 9 2 3 4 8 8 9
16 Cardiff City 9 2 3 4 8 13 9
17 Stoke City 9 2 2 5 6 10 8
-------------------------
18 Norwich City 9 2 2 5 6 13 8
19 Sunderland 9 1 1 7 7 21 4
20 Crystal Palace 9 1 0 8 6 19 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation