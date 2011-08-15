Aug 15 English Premier League Results and standings
on Monday
Manchester City 4 Swansea City 0
Played on Sunday
Stoke City 0 Chelsea 0
West Bromwich Albion 1 Manchester United 2
Played on Saturday
Blackburn Rovers 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2
Fulham 0 Aston Villa 0
Liverpool 1 Sunderland 1
Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 0
Queens Park Rangers 0 Bolton Wanderers 4
Wigan Athletic 1 Norwich City 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Bolton Wanderers 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3
3 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 1 0 0 2 1 3
-------------------------
5 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Norwich City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
5 Wigan Athletic 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
9 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Aston Villa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Fulham 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Newcastle United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
9 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1
Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
17 Blackburn Rovers 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
17 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 1 2 0
-------------------------
19 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
19 Swansea City 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
1-4: Champions League / EC I
5-8: Europa League
19-20: Relegation
Saturday, Aug. 13
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1400) Postponed
