Aug 15 English Premier League Results and standings on Monday Manchester City 4 Swansea City 0 Played on Sunday Stoke City 0 Chelsea 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Manchester United 2 Played on Saturday Blackburn Rovers 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 Fulham 0 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 1 Sunderland 1 Newcastle United 0 Arsenal 0 Queens Park Rangers 0 Bolton Wanderers 4 Wigan Athletic 1 Norwich City 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Bolton Wanderers 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 1 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 3 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Norwich City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Sunderland 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 5 Wigan Athletic 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 9 Arsenal 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Aston Villa 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Fulham 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Newcastle United 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 9 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1

Everton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 Blackburn Rovers 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 West Bromwich Albion 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 ------------------------- 19 Queens Park Rangers 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 19 Swansea City 1 0 0 1 0 4 0 1-4: Champions League / EC I 5-8: Europa League 19-20: Relegation Saturday, Aug. 13 Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (1400) Postponed

