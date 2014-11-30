Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 30
Southampton 0 Manchester City 3
Tottenham Hotspur 2 Everton 1
Saturday, November 29
Burnley 1 Aston Villa 1
Liverpool 1 Stoke City 0
Manchester United 3 Hull City 0
Queens Park Rangers 3 Leicester City 2
Sunderland 0 Chelsea 0
Swansea City 1 Crystal Palace 1
West Bromwich Albion 0 Arsenal 1
West Ham United 1 Newcastle United 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 13 10 3 0 30 11 33
2 Manchester City 13 8 3 2 27 13 27
3 Southampton 13 8 2 3 24 9 26
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 13 6 4 3 22 15 22
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 13 6 3 4 21 16 21
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 13 5 5 3 21 15 20
7 Tottenham Hotspur 13 6 2 5 18 18 20
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 13 5 4 4 17 14 19
9 Newcastle United 13 5 4 4 14 16 19
10 Everton 13 4 5 4 23 21 17
11 Liverpool 13 5 2 6 16 18 17
12 Stoke City 13 4 3 6 13 16 15
13 Sunderland 13 2 8 3 12 19 14
14 Crystal Palace 13 3 4 6 18 22 13
15 West Bromwich Albion 13 3 4 6 13 18 13
16 Aston Villa 13 3 4 6 7 18 13
17 Hull City 13 2 5 6 14 20 11
-------------------------
18 Queens Park Rangers 13 3 2 8 14 25 11
19 Burnley 13 2 5 6 9 21 11
20 Leicester City 13 2 4 7 13 21 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation