Soccer-Aberdeen manager McInnes rejects Sunderland advances
June 16 Aberdeen have received a major boost ahead of the new Scottish Premiership season after manager Derek McInnes turned down an offer to join English Championship side Sunderland.
MELBOURNE, June 16 Premier League newcomers Huddersfield Town have agreed a club-record 10 million pounds ($12.78 million) fee for Manchester City's Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy, British media reported on Friday.
June 15 Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.