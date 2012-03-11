Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
March 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League on Sunday. Manchester United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Norwich City 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Swansea City 1 Manchester City 0 Saturday, March 10 Aston Villa 1 Fulham 0 Bolton Wanderers 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Chelsea 1 Stoke City 0 Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Sunderland 1 Liverpool 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Blackburn Rovers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 28 21 4 3 68 27 67 2 Manchester City 28 21 3 4 69 20 66 3 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 5 7 52 34 53 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 27 15 4 8 55 38 49 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 28 14 7 7 48 32 49 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 27 12 8 7 39 39 44 7 Liverpool 27 10 9 8 30 26 39 ------------------------- 8 Sunderland 28 10 7 11 36 31 37 9 Everton 27 10 7 10 28 28 37 10 Fulham 28 9 9 10 37 37 36 11 Swansea City 28 9 9 10 31 34 36 12 Norwich City 28 9 9 10 39 45 36 13 Stoke City 28 10 6 12 27 39 36 14 West Bromwich Albion 28 10 5 13 34 37 35 15 Aston Villa 28 7 12 9 31 35 33 16 Blackburn Rovers 28 6 7 15 40 60 25 17 Bolton Wanderers 28 7 2 19 31 57 23 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 28 5 7 16 29 48 22 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 5 7 16 30 58 22 20 Wigan Athletic 28 4 9 15 24 53 21 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 12 Arsenal v Newcastle United (2000)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur