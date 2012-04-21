Soccer-Wenger to decide on Arsenal future within two months
Feb 17 Arsene Wenger said he will decide whether to extend his 20-year spell at Arsenal in March or April but that whatever he decides he will be managing a team next season.
April 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League on Saturday. Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0 Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 0 Blackburn Rovers 2 Norwich City 0 Bolton Wanderers 1 Swansea City 1 Fulham 2 Wigan Athletic 1 Newcastle United 3 Stoke City 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 34 26 4 4 82 28 82 2 Manchester City 34 24 5 5 85 27 77 3 Arsenal 35 20 5 10 67 43 65 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 34 18 8 8 53 42 62 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 17 8 9 57 39 59 ------------------------- 6 Chelsea 34 16 10 8 56 38 58 7 Everton 33 13 8 12 38 34 47 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 33 12 10 11 40 36 46 9 Fulham 34 12 10 12 45 44 46 10 Sunderland 35 11 11 13 42 41 44 11 Swansea City 35 11 10 14 39 45 43 12 Norwich City 35 11 10 14 47 60 43 13 West Bromwich Albion 34 12 6 16 40 47 42 14 Stoke City 34 11 9 14 32 48 42 15 Aston Villa 34 7 15 12 35 48 36 16 Queens Park Rangers 35 9 7 19 39 57 34 17 Wigan Athletic 35 8 10 17 34 60 34 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 35 8 7 20 47 73 31 19 Bolton Wanderers 33 9 3 21 37 66 30 20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 5 8 21 34 73 23 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 22 Manchester United v Everton (1130) Liverpool v West Bromwich Albion (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500)
Feb 17 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe is impressed how well Jordon Ibe has coped with the pressure of being the club's record signing and the forward's determination to improve his all-round game.
Feb 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English FA Cup 5th Round matches on Friday 5th Round Saturday, February 18 (GMT) Burnley v Lincoln City(V) (1230) Huddersfield Town(II) v Manchester City (1500) Middlesbrough v Oxford United(III) (1500) Millwall(III) v Leicester City (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers(II) v Chelsea (1730) 5th Round Sunday, February 19 (GMT) Fulham(II) v Tottenham Hotspur