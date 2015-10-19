Soccer-Defender Olsson leaves West Brom for Sweden's Djurgarden
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 19 Swansea City 0 Stoke City 1 Sunday, October 18 Newcastle United 6 Norwich City 2 Saturday, October 17 Chelsea 2 Aston Villa 0 Crystal Palace 1 West Ham United 3 Everton 0 Manchester United 3 Manchester City 5 AFC Bournemouth 1 Southampton 2 Leicester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Liverpool 0 Watford 0 Arsenal 3 West Bromwich Albion 1 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 9 7 0 2 24 8 21 2 Arsenal 9 6 1 2 16 7 19 3 Manchester United 9 6 1 2 15 8 19 ------------------------- 4 West Ham United 9 5 2 2 20 12 17 ------------------------- 5 Leicester City 9 4 4 1 19 17 16 ------------------------- 6 Crystal Palace 9 5 0 4 12 10 15 ------------------------- 7 Tottenham Hotspur 9 3 5 1 11 7 14 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 9 3 4 2 15 12 13 9 Everton 9 3 4 2 12 11 13 10 Liverpool 9 3 4 2 8 10 13 11 Stoke City 9 3 3 3 9 10 12 12 Chelsea 9 3 2 4 14 17 11 13 West Bromwich Albion 9 3 2 4 7 11 11 14 Swansea City 9 2 4 3 10 11 10 15 Watford 9 2 4 3 6 10 10 16 Norwich City 9 2 3 4 14 20 9 17 AFC Bournemouth 9 2 2 5 11 17 8 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 9 1 3 5 12 19 6 19 Aston Villa 9 1 1 7 8 15 4 20 Sunderland 9 0 3 6 8 19 3 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
March 23 Ireland are comfortably placed at the top of their World Cup qualifying group and defender Stephen Ward has said the team are confident they can beat Wales in Friday's match and increase their advantage.