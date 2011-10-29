Soccer-Midfielder Tiote swaps Newcastle for China's Beijing Enterprises
Feb 9 Midfielder Cheick Tiote has completed a switch to Chinese second-division side Beijing Enterprises from Newcastle United, the English club said on Thursday.
Oct 29 English Premier League results and standings on Saturday Chelsea 3 Arsenal 5 Everton 0 Manchester United 1 Manchester City 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Norwich City 3 Blackburn Rovers 3 Sunderland 2 Aston Villa 2 Swansea City 3 Bolton Wanderers 1 West Bromwich Albion 0 Liverpool 2 Wigan Athletic 0 Fulham 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 36 8 28 2 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 27 12 23 3 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 23 15 19 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 9 5 4 0 12 6 19 ------------------------- 5 Liverpool 10 5 3 2 14 10 18 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 8 5 1 2 15 13 16 7 Arsenal 10 5 1 4 20 21 16 ------------------------- 8 Norwich City 10 3 4 3 14 15 13 9 Aston Villa 10 2 6 2 13 13 12 10 Swansea City 10 3 3 4 12 15 12 11 Stoke City 9 3 3 3 7 11 12 12 Queens Park Rangers 9 3 3 3 7 14 12 13 West Bromwich Albion 10 3 2 5 9 13 11 14 Sunderland 10 2 4 4 14 12 10 15 Fulham 10 2 4 4 13 12 10 16 Everton 9 3 1 5 10 13 10 17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 2 2 6 9 17 8 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 10 1 3 6 13 23 6 19 Bolton Wanderers 10 2 0 8 13 27 6 20 Wigan Athletic 10 1 2 7 6 17 5 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Queens Park Rangers (1600)
Playing on Monday (GMT) Stoke City v Newcastle United (2000)
Feb 9 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic said Andy Carroll may miss Saturday's Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion as the striker has not trained this week due to a minor groin injury.
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea - South Korea's Pyeongchang marks the one-year countdown to Asia's first Winter Olympics outside of Japan with a news conference and ceremony at the Gangneung Hockey Center. (OLYMPICS-PYEONGCHANG/ (PIX, TV), expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)