May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 11
Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Manchester United 36 27 4 5 79 37 85
2 Manchester City 36 22 9 5 62 31 75
3 Chelsea 37 21 9 7 73 38 72
-------------------------
4 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 67 36 67
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 36 19 9 8 63 45 66
-------------------------
6 Everton 36 15 15 6 52 38 60
7 Liverpool 36 14 13 9 67 42 55
-------------------------
8 West Bromwich Albion 36 14 6 16 48 48 48
9 Swansea City 36 11 13 12 46 46 46
10 West Ham United 36 11 10 15 41 49 43
11 Stoke City 36 9 14 13 32 42 41
12 Fulham 36 10 10 16 46 57 40
13 Aston Villa 37 10 10 17 45 67 40
14 Southampton 36 9 12 15 47 58 39
15 Sunderland 36 9 11 16 40 52 38
16 Norwich City 36 8 14 14 34 56 38
17 Newcastle United 36 10 8 18 43 66 38
-------------------------
18 Wigan Athletic 36 9 8 19 44 67 35
R19 Reading 36 6 10 20 41 67 28
R20 Queens Park Rangers 36 4 13 19 29 57 25
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 12
Stoke City v Tottenham Hotspur (1230)
Everton v West Ham United (1400)
Fulham v Liverpool (1400)
Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion (1400)
Queens Park Rangers v Newcastle United (1400)
Sunderland v Southampton (1400)
Manchester United v Swansea City (1500)