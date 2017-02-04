Soccer-Derby sign defender Wisdom from Liverpool
June 17 Derby County have signed defender Andre Wisdom from Liverpool for an undisclosed fee, pending a medical examination, the Championship club announced.
Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, February 4 Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1 Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4 Everton 6 Bournemouth 3 Hull City 2 Liverpool 0 Southampton 1 West Ham United 3 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Middlesbrough 0 Watford 2 Burnley 1 West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 24 19 2 3 51 17 59 2 Tottenham Hotspur 24 14 8 2 46 16 50 3 Arsenal 24 14 5 5 52 28 47 ------------------------- 4 Liverpool 24 13 7 4 52 30 46 ------------------------- 5 Manchester City 23 14 4 5 47 28 46 ------------------------- 6 Manchester United 23 11 9 3 33 21 42 7 Everton 24 11 7 6 40 27 40 ------------------------- 8 West Bromwich Albion 24 10 6 8 32 29 36 9 West Ham United 24 9 4 11 32 41 31 10 Watford 24 8 6 10 29 40 30 11 Stoke City 24 7 8 9 29 36 29 12 Burnley 24 9 2 13 26 35 29 13 Southampton 24 7 6 11 24 31 27 14 Bournemouth 24 7 5 12 35 47 26 15 Middlesbrough 24 4 9 11 19 27 21 16 Leicester City 23 5 6 12 24 38 21 17 Swansea City 23 6 3 14 28 52 21 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 24 5 5 14 22 47 20 19 Crystal Palace 24 5 4 15 32 45 19 20 Sunderland 24 5 4 15 24 42 19 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 5 Manchester City v Swansea City (1330) Leicester City v Manchester United (1600)
LONDON, June 17 Penalty goals, dribbling from free kicks and corners, and points deductions for mobbing the referee are among a crop of radical proposals for discussion by football's law-making body, the International Football Association Board.
June 17 Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.