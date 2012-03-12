Soccer-English League Cup final fixture
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English League CupFinal Final match on Friday Final Sunday, February 26 (GMT) Manchester United v Southampton (1630)
March 12 English premier results and standings on Monday. Arsenal 2 Newcastle United 1 Sunday, March 11 Manchester United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Norwich City 1 Wigan Athletic 1 Swansea City 1 Manchester City 0 Saturday, March 10 Aston Villa 1 Fulham 0 Bolton Wanderers 2 Queens Park Rangers 1 Chelsea 1 Stoke City 0 Everton 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Sunderland 1 Liverpool 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Blackburn Rovers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 28 21 4 3 68 27 67 2 Manchester City 28 21 3 4 69 20 66 3 Tottenham Hotspur 28 16 5 7 52 34 53 ------------------------- 4 Arsenal 28 16 4 8 57 39 52 ------------------------- 5 Chelsea 28 14 7 7 48 32 49 ------------------------- 6 Newcastle United 28 12 8 8 40 41 44 7 Liverpool 27 10 9 8 30 26 39 ------------------------- 8 Sunderland 28 10 7 11 36 31 37 9 Everton 27 10 7 10 28 28 37 10 Fulham 28 9 9 10 37 37 36 11 Swansea City 28 9 9 10 31 34 36 12 Norwich City 28 9 9 10 39 45 36 13 Stoke City 28 10 6 12 27 39 36 14 West Bromwich Albion 28 10 5 13 34 37 35 15 Aston Villa 28 7 12 9 31 35 33 16 Blackburn Rovers 28 6 7 15 40 60 25 17 Bolton Wanderers 28 7 2 19 31 57 23 ------------------------- 18 Queens Park Rangers 28 5 7 16 29 48 22 19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 5 7 16 30 58 22 20 Wigan Athletic 28 4 9 15 24 53 21 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation (Editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Fixture from the English League CupFinal Final match on Friday Final Sunday, February 26 (GMT) Manchester United v Southampton (1630)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Scottish Premiership matches on Friday Friday, February 24 (GMT) Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Rangers (1945) Saturday, February 25 (GMT) Aberdeen v Ross County (1500) Celtic v Hamilton Academical (1500) Motherwell v Dundee (1500) Partick Thistle v Hearts (1500) St. Johnstone v Kilmarnock (1500)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the English premier league matches on Friday Saturday, February 25 (GMT) Chelsea v Swansea City (1500) Crystal Palace v Middlesbrough (1500) Everton v Sunderland (1500) Hull City v Burnley (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Bournemouth (1500) Watford v West Ham United (1730) Sunday, February 26 (GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Stoke City (1330) Monday, February 27 (GMT)