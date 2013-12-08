Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 8
Arsenal 1 Everton 1
Fulham 2 Aston Villa 0
Saturday, December 7
Crystal Palace 2 Cardiff City 0
Liverpool 4 West Ham United 1
Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 1
Southampton 1 Manchester City 1
Stoke City 3 Chelsea 2
Sunderland 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2
West Bromwich Albion 0 Norwich City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Arsenal 15 11 2 2 30 11 35
2 Liverpool 15 9 3 3 34 18 30
3 Chelsea 15 9 3 3 30 17 30
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 15 9 2 4 41 15 29
-------------------------
5 Everton 15 7 7 1 23 14 28
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 3 4 15 16 27
7 Newcastle United 15 8 2 5 20 21 26
-------------------------
8 Southampton 15 6 5 4 19 14 23
9 Manchester United 15 6 4 5 22 19 22
10 Aston Villa 15 5 4 6 16 18 19
11 Swansea City 14 5 3 6 20 19 18
12 Stoke City 15 4 5 6 15 20 17
13 Hull City 14 5 2 7 12 18 17
14 Norwich City 15 5 2 8 14 28 17
15 West Bromwich Albion 15 3 6 6 17 21 15
16 Cardiff City 15 3 5 7 11 22 14
17 West Ham United 15 3 4 8 13 19 13
-------------------------
18 Fulham 15 4 1 10 14 26 13
19 Crystal Palace 15 4 1 10 10 22 13
20 Sunderland 15 2 2 11 12 30 8
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 9
Swansea City v Hull City (2000)