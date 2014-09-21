Sept 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 21
Everton 2 Crystal Palace 3
Leicester City 5 Manchester United 3
Manchester City 1 Chelsea 1
Tottenham Hotspur 0 West Bromwich Albion 1
Saturday, September 20
Aston Villa 0 Arsenal 3
Burnley 0 Sunderland 0
Newcastle United 2 Hull City 2
Queens Park Rangers 2 Stoke City 2
Swansea City 0 Southampton 1
West Ham United 3 Liverpool 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 5 4 1 0 16 7 13
2 Southampton 5 3 1 1 9 3 10
3 Aston Villa 5 3 1 1 4 4 10
4 Arsenal 5 2 3 0 10 6 9
5 Swansea City 5 3 0 2 8 6 9
6 Manchester City 5 2 2 1 8 5 8
7 Leicester City 5 2 2 1 9 8 8
8 West Ham United 5 2 1 2 9 8 7
9 Tottenham Hotspur 5 2 1 2 7 6 7
10 Hull City 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
11 Liverpool 5 2 0 3 7 8 6
12 Manchester United 5 1 2 2 9 8 5
13 Stoke City 5 1 2 2 4 5 5
14 Everton 5 1 2 2 11 13 5
15 Crystal Palace 5 1 2 2 8 10 5
16 West Bromwich Albion 5 1 2 2 3 7 5
17 Sunderland 5 0 4 1 5 6 4
18 Queens Park Rangers 5 1 1 3 3 11 4
19 Burnley 5 0 3 2 1 4 3
20 Newcastle United 5 0 3 2 5 11 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation