UPDATE 1-Soccer-My dream has died, says sacked Ranieri
LONDON, Feb 24 Claudio Ranieri said his "dream died" when he was sacked by Leicester City nine months after leading them to the Premier League title against all the odds.
April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English Premier League on Sunday Liverpool 0 West Bromwich Albion 1 Manchester United 4 Everton 4 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Manchester City 2
Saturday, April 21 Arsenal 0 Chelsea 0 Aston Villa 0 Sunderland 0 Blackburn Rovers 2 Norwich City 0 Bolton Wanderers 1 Swansea City 1 Fulham 2 Wigan Athletic 1 Newcastle United 3 Stoke City 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 35 26 5 4 86 32 83 2 Manchester City 35 25 5 5 87 27 80 3 Arsenal 35 20 5 10 67 43 65 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 34 18 8 8 53 42 62 ------------------------- 5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 17 8 9 57 39 59 ------------------------- 6 Chelsea 34 16 10 8 56 38 58 7 Everton 34 13 9 12 42 38 48 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 34 12 10 12 40 37 46 9 Fulham 34 12 10 12 45 44 46 10 West Bromwich Albion 35 13 6 16 41 47 45 11 Sunderland 35 11 11 13 42 41 44 12 Swansea City 35 11 10 14 39 45 43 13 Norwich City 35 11 10 14 47 60 43 14 Stoke City 34 11 9 14 32 48 42 15 Aston Villa 34 7 15 12 35 48 36 16 Queens Park Rangers 35 9 7 19 39 57 34 17 Wigan Athletic 35 8 10 17 34 60 34 ------------------------- 18 Blackburn Rovers 35 8 7 20 47 73 31 19 Bolton Wanderers 33 9 3 21 37 66 30 R20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 5 8 22 34 75 23 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 18-20: Relegation
LONDON, Feb 24 Uruguayan Martin Caceres could make his Southampton debut in the English League Cup final against Manchester United on Sunday despite having not played a competitive game for 12 months, manager Claude Puel said on Friday.