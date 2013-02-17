Soccer-Wenger focuses on 'bigger picture' for Arsenal future
March 7 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, whose contract expires at the end of the season, will make a decision about his future based on the "bigger picture" and not a recent slump in form.
Feb 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league match on Sunday Sunday, February 17 Liverpool 5 Swansea City 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester United 26 21 2 3 62 31 65 2 Manchester City 26 15 8 3 48 24 53 3 Chelsea 26 14 7 5 55 28 49 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 26 14 6 6 44 30 48 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 26 12 8 6 50 29 44 ------------------------- 6 Everton 26 10 12 4 40 32 42 7 Liverpool 27 10 9 8 49 34 39 ------------------------- 8 Swansea City 27 9 10 8 38 34 37 9 West Bromwich Albion 26 11 4 11 36 35 37 10 Stoke City 26 7 12 7 26 31 33 11 West Ham United 26 8 6 12 29 38 30 12 Fulham 26 7 8 11 36 42 29 13 Sunderland 26 7 8 11 28 34 29 14 Norwich City 26 6 11 9 25 40 29 15 Southampton 26 6 9 11 36 45 27 16 Newcastle United 26 7 6 13 34 46 27 17 Aston Villa 26 5 9 12 25 50 24 ------------------------- 18 Reading 26 5 8 13 33 48 23 19 Wigan Athletic 26 5 6 15 30 51 21 20 Queens Park Rangers 26 2 11 13 19 41 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
ROME - Napoli face the unenviable task of trying to recover a two-goal deficit against Real Madrid in their last 16, second leg tie after a 3-1 defeat at the Bernabeu. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-NAP-MAD/, expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)
March 7 Defender Harry Maguire maintains that 19th-placed Hull City are still in control of their own destiny and can climb out of the Premier League relegation zone if they can rediscover some consistency.