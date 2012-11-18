Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, November 18 Fulham 1 Sunderland 3 Saturday, November 17 Arsenal 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Liverpool 3 Wigan Athletic 0 Manchester City 5 Aston Villa 0 Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 2 Norwich City 1 Manchester United 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Southampton 3 Reading 2 Everton 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Chelsea 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Manchester City 12 8 4 0 25 10 28 2 Manchester United 12 9 0 3 29 17 27 3 Chelsea 12 7 3 2 24 13 24 ------------------------- 4 West Bromwich Albion 12 7 2 3 19 13 23 ------------------------- 5 Everton 12 5 5 2 22 16 20 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal 12 5 4 3 23 13 19 7 West Ham United 11 5 3 3 14 11 18 ------------------------- 8 Tottenham Hotspur 12 5 2 5 20 21 17 9 Fulham 12 4 4 4 25 22 16 10 Swansea City 12 4 4 4 18 16 16 11 Liverpool 12 3 6 3 17 16 15 12 Newcastle United 12 3 5 4 13 17 14 13 Norwich City 12 3 5 4 9 18 14 14 Stoke City 11 2 6 3 9 10 12 15 Sunderland 11 2 6 3 10 12 12 16 Wigan Athletic 12 3 2 7 12 21 11 17 Reading 11 1 6 4 14 19 9 ------------------------- 18 Aston Villa 12 2 3 7 10 22 9 19 Southampton 12 2 2 8 18 30 8 20 Queens Park Rangers 12 0 4 8 9 23 4 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, November 19 West Ham United v Stoke City (2000)