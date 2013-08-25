Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Aug 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 25 Cardiff City 3 Manchester City 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Swansea City 0 Saturday, August 24 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 1 Everton 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Fulham 1 Arsenal 3 Hull City 1 Norwich City 0 Newcastle United 0 West Ham United 0 Southampton 1 Sunderland 1 Stoke City 2 Crystal Palace 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 2 Liverpool 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 2 0 6 ------------------------- 4 West Ham United 2 1 1 0 2 0 4 ------------------------- 5 Southampton 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 6 Manchester City 2 1 0 1 6 3 3 7 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 4 1 3 ------------------------- 8 Arsenal 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 8 Aston Villa 3 1 0 2 4 4 3 10 Stoke City 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 11 Cardiff City 2 1 0 1 3 4 3 12 Fulham 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 13 Hull City 2 1 0 1 1 2 3 14 Everton 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 15 Norwich City 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 16 Sunderland 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 17 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 1 1 0 1 1 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 2 0 1 1 0 4 1 19 Crystal Palace 2 0 0 2 1 3 0 20 Swansea City 2 0 0 2 1 5 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 26 Manchester United v Chelsea (1900)
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.