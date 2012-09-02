Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, September 2 Liverpool 0 Arsenal 2 Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 1 Southampton 2 Manchester United 3 Saturday, September 1 Manchester City 3 Queens Park Rangers 1 Swansea City 2 Sunderland 2 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Norwich City 1 West Bromwich Albion 2 Everton 0 West Ham United 3 Fulham 0 Wigan Athletic 2 Stoke City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 8 2 9 2 Swansea City 3 2 1 0 10 2 7 3 West Bromwich Albion 3 2 1 0 6 1 7 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 3 2 0 1 6 5 6 ------------------------- 6 Everton 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 6 West Ham United 3 2 0 1 4 3 6 ------------------------- 8 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 2 0 5 9 Wigan Athletic 3 1 1 1 4 4 4 10 Newcastle United 3 1 1 1 3 4 4 11 Fulham 3 1 0 2 7 6 3 12 Stoke City 3 0 3 0 3 3 3 13 Sunderland 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 14 Tottenham Hotspur 3 0 2 1 3 4 2 15 Norwich City 3 0 2 1 2 7 2 16 Reading 2 0 1 1 3 5 1 17 Aston Villa 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 ------------------------- 18 Liverpool 3 0 1 2 2 7 1 19 Queens Park Rangers 3 0 1 2 2 9 1 20 Southampton 3 0 0 3 4 8 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation