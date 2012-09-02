Sept 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 2
Liverpool 0 Arsenal 2
Newcastle United 1 Aston Villa 1
Southampton 2 Manchester United 3
Saturday, September 1
Manchester City 3 Queens Park Rangers 1
Swansea City 2 Sunderland 2
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Norwich City 1
West Bromwich Albion 2 Everton 0
West Ham United 3 Fulham 0
Wigan Athletic 2 Stoke City 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 8 2 9
2 Swansea City 3 2 1 0 10 2 7
3 West Bromwich Albion 3 2 1 0 6 1 7
-------------------------
4 Manchester City 3 2 1 0 8 5 7
-------------------------
5 Manchester United 3 2 0 1 6 5 6
-------------------------
6 Everton 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
6 West Ham United 3 2 0 1 4 3 6
-------------------------
8 Arsenal 3 1 2 0 2 0 5
9 Wigan Athletic 3 1 1 1 4 4 4
10 Newcastle United 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
11 Fulham 3 1 0 2 7 6 3
12 Stoke City 3 0 3 0 3 3 3
13 Sunderland 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
14 Tottenham Hotspur 3 0 2 1 3 4 2
15 Norwich City 3 0 2 1 2 7 2
16 Reading 2 0 1 1 3 5 1
17 Aston Villa 3 0 1 2 2 5 1
-------------------------
18 Liverpool 3 0 1 2 2 7 1
19 Queens Park Rangers 3 0 1 2 2 9 1
20 Southampton 3 0 0 3 4 8 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation