WRAPUP 2-Soccer-Chelsea suffer shock loss as Spurs close in
* Liverpool beat Everton 3-1 in Merseyside derby (adds details, quotes)
Jan 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, January 18 Manchester City 0 Arsenal 2 West Ham United 3 Hull City 0 Saturday, January 17 Aston Villa 0 Liverpool 2 Burnley 2 Crystal Palace 3 Leicester City 0 Stoke City 1 Newcastle United 1 Southampton 2 Queens Park Rangers 0 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 0 Chelsea 5 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sunderland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 22 16 4 2 51 19 52 2 Manchester City 22 14 5 3 45 22 47 3 Southampton 22 13 3 6 37 16 42 ------------------------- 4 Manchester United 22 11 7 4 36 21 40 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 22 11 6 5 39 25 39 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 22 11 4 7 32 30 37 7 West Ham United 22 10 6 6 35 25 36 ------------------------- 8 Liverpool 22 10 5 7 31 27 35 9 Swansea City 22 8 6 8 26 30 30 10 Stoke City 22 8 5 9 23 27 29 11 Newcastle United 22 7 6 9 26 35 27 12 Crystal Palace 22 5 8 9 25 33 23 13 Everton 21 5 7 9 30 34 22 14 Aston Villa 22 5 7 10 11 25 22 15 West Bromwich Albion 21 5 6 10 20 29 21 16 Sunderland 22 3 11 8 19 33 20 17 Burnley 22 4 8 10 21 36 20 ------------------------- 18 Hull City 22 4 7 11 20 30 19 19 Queens Park Rangers 22 5 4 13 23 39 19 20 Leicester City 22 4 5 13 20 34 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, January 19 Everton v West Bromwich Albion (2000)
