Soccer-Elmohamady endorses fearless approach for Hull to survive
April 12 Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, February 28 Manchester United 3 Arsenal 2 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Swansea City 1 Saturday, February 27 Leicester City 1 Norwich City 0 Southampton 1 Chelsea 2 Stoke City 2 Aston Villa 1 Watford 0 AFC Bournemouth 0 West Bromwich Albion 3 Crystal Palace 2 West Ham United 1 Sunderland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 27 16 8 3 49 29 56 2 Tottenham Hotspur 27 15 9 3 49 21 54 3 Arsenal 27 15 6 6 43 26 51 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 26 14 5 7 48 28 47 ------------------------- 5 Manchester United 27 12 8 7 36 26 44 ------------------------- 6 West Ham United 27 11 10 6 41 31 43 7 Southampton 27 11 7 9 35 26 40 ------------------------- 8 Stoke City 27 11 6 10 29 33 39 9 Liverpool 26 10 8 8 38 36 38 10 Watford 27 10 7 10 29 28 37 11 Chelsea 27 9 9 9 40 37 36 12 Everton 26 8 11 7 46 35 35 13 West Bromwich Albion 27 9 8 10 27 34 35 14 Crystal Palace 27 9 5 13 29 35 32 15 AFC Bournemouth 27 7 8 12 30 44 29 16 Swansea City 27 6 9 12 25 36 27 17 Norwich City 27 6 6 15 30 51 24 ------------------------- 18 Newcastle United 26 6 6 14 27 49 24 19 Sunderland 27 6 5 16 32 51 23 20 Aston Villa 27 3 7 17 21 48 16 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
April 12 Struggling Hull City need to build confidence by playing without fear as they look to avoid relegation from the Premier League, defender Ahmed Elmohamady has said.
JAKARTA, April 12 A handful of marquee names and a heavy dose of optimism greet the return of professional soccer in Indonesia this weekend as the domestic league restarts after a two-year hiatus.