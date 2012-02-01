Feb 1 English Premier League results
and standings on Wednesday.
Aston Villa 2 Queens Park Rangers 2
Blackburn Rovers 0 Newcastle United 2
Bolton Wanderers 0 Arsenal 0
Fulham 1 West Bromwich Albion 1
Sunderland 3 Norwich City 0
Played on Tuesday
Everton 1 Manchester City 0
Manchester United 2 Stoke City 0
Swansea City 1 Chelsea 1
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Wigan Athletic 1
Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 Liverpool 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 23 17 3 3 60 19 54
2 Manchester United 23 17 3 3 56 21 54
3 Tottenham Hotspur 23 15 4 4 44 25 49
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 23 12 6 5 41 26 42
------------------------
5 Newcastle United 23 11 6 6 34 30 39
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 23 10 8 5 28 21 38
7 Arsenal 23 11 4 8 39 33 37
-------------------------
8 Sunderland 23 8 6 9 32 24 30
9 Stoke City 23 8 6 9 23 35 30
10 Everton 23 8 5 10 23 26 29
11 Norwich City 23 7 8 8 32 39 29
12 Aston Villa 23 6 10 7 28 31 28
13 Fulham 23 6 9 8 29 32 27
14 Swansea City 23 6 9 8 24 28 27
15 West Bromwich Albion 23 7 5 11 23 32 26
16 Queens Park Rangers 23 5 6 12 24 39 21
17 Bolton Wanderers 23 6 2 15 28 47 20
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 23 4 6 13 33 47 18
19 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 4 6 13 25 43 18
20 Wigan Athletic 23 3 6 14 20 48 15
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Saturday
Arsenal v Blackburn Rovers (1300)
Norwich City v Bolton Wanderers (1500)
Queens Park Rangers v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
Stoke City v Sunderland (1500)
West Bromwich Albion v Swansea City (1500)
Wigan Athletic v Everton (1500)
Manchester City v Fulham (1730)
Playing on Sunday
Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1330)
Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)
Playing on Monday
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)