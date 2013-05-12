Soccer-Goalkeeper Gordon pens new three-year deal at Celtic
March 8 Veteran goalkeeper Craig Gordon has signed a new three-year contract with Celtic, keeping him at the club until 2020, the Scottish champions said on Wednesday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, May 12 Everton 2 West Ham United 0 Fulham 1 Liverpool 3 Manchester United 2 Swansea City 1 Norwich City 4 West Bromwich Albion 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Newcastle United 2 Stoke City 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 Sunderland 1 Southampton 1 Saturday, May 11 Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Manchester United 37 28 4 5 81 38 88 2 Manchester City 36 22 9 5 62 31 75 3 Chelsea 37 21 9 7 73 38 72 ------------------------- 4 Tottenham Hotspur 37 20 9 8 65 46 69 ------------------------- 5 Arsenal 36 19 10 7 67 36 67 ------------------------- 6 Everton 37 16 15 6 54 38 63 7 Liverpool 37 15 13 9 70 43 58 8 West Bromwich Albion 37 14 6 17 48 52 48 9 Swansea City 37 11 13 13 47 48 46 10 West Ham United 37 11 10 16 41 51 43 11 Stoke City 37 9 14 14 33 44 41 12 Norwich City 37 9 14 14 38 56 41 13 Newcastle United 37 11 8 18 45 67 41 14 Southampton 37 9 13 15 48 59 40 15 Fulham 37 10 10 17 47 60 40 16 Aston Villa 37 10 10 17 45 67 40 17 Sunderland 37 9 12 16 41 53 39 ------------------------- 18 Wigan Athletic 36 9 8 19 44 67 35 R19 Reading 36 6 10 20 41 67 28 R20 Queens Park Rangers 37 4 13 20 30 59 25 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 18-20: Relegation
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has urged his team mates to stop fighting amongst themselves after they crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 for a seventh straight season with a humbling 10-2 aggregate defeat by Bayern Munich.