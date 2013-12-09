Soccer-Van Dijk not for sale, Southampton want core group intact
Feb 28 Southampton have no plans to sell defender Virgil van Dijk and are determined to retain the core group of the current team, chairman Ralph Krueger has said.
Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, December 9 Swansea City 1 Hull City 1 Sunday, December 8 Arsenal 1 Everton 1 Fulham 2 Aston Villa 0 Saturday, December 7 Crystal Palace 2 Cardiff City 0 Liverpool 4 West Ham United 1 Manchester United 0 Newcastle United 1 Southampton 1 Manchester City 1 Stoke City 3 Chelsea 2 Sunderland 1 Tottenham Hotspur 2 West Bromwich Albion 0 Norwich City 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Arsenal 15 11 2 2 30 11 35 2 Liverpool 15 9 3 3 34 18 30 3 Chelsea 15 9 3 3 30 17 30 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 15 9 2 4 41 15 29 ------------------------- 5 Everton 15 7 7 1 23 14 28 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 15 8 3 4 15 16 27 7 Newcastle United 15 8 2 5 20 21 26 ------------------------- 8 Southampton 15 6 5 4 19 14 23 9 Manchester United 15 6 4 5 22 19 22 10 Swansea City 15 5 4 6 21 20 19 11 Aston Villa 15 5 4 6 16 18 19 12 Hull City 15 5 3 7 13 19 18 13 Stoke City 15 4 5 6 15 20 17 14 Norwich City 15 5 2 8 14 28 17 15 West Bromwich Albion 15 3 6 6 17 21 15 16 Cardiff City 15 3 5 7 11 22 14 17 West Ham United 15 3 4 8 13 19 13 ------------------------- 18 Fulham 15 4 1 10 14 26 13 19 Crystal Palace 15 4 1 10 10 22 13 20 Sunderland 15 2 2 11 12 30 8 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Feb 28 Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has likened himself to a lion after his brace in Sunday's 3-2 League Cup final win over Southampton took his goal tally to 26 this season.
Feb 28 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said everyone at the Premier League club was playing for his future following Monday's 3-1 loss by struggling champions Leicester City.