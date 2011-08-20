Soccer-Bullet point preview of Premier League fixtures, week 25
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11 and 12 (1500 unless stated):
Aug 20 English Premier League results and standings on Saturday Arsenal 0 Liverpool 2 Aston Villa 3 Blackburn Rovers 1 Chelsea 2 West Bromwich Albion 1 Everton 0 Queens Park Rangers 1 Sunderland 0 Newcastle United 1 Swansea City 0 Wigan Athletic 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Aston Villa 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 Liverpool 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 3 Chelsea 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 4 Newcastle United 2 1 1 0 1 0 4 ------------------------- 5 Bolton Wanderers 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 6 Manchester City 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 ------------------------- 7 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 9 Queens Park Rangers 2 1 0 1 1 4 3 10 Wigan Athletic 2 0 2 0 1 1 2 11 Norwich City 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 12 Fulham 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 13 Stoke City 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 14 Sunderland 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 15 Arsenal 2 0 1 1 0 2 1 16 Swansea City 2 0 1 1 0 4 1 17 Tottenham Hotspur 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 ------------------------- 18 Everton 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 19 West Bromwich Albion 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 20 Blackburn Rovers 2 0 0 2 2 5 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7-8: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday Norwich City v Stoke City (1230) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham (1300) Bolton Wanderers v Manchester City (1500)
Playing on Monday Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1900
LONDON, Feb 9 Following are match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of week 25 of the Premier League on Feb 11 and 12 (1500 unless stated):
LONDON, Feb 9 If Tottenham Hotspur are to keep up the chase of Premier League leaders Chelsea they must find a cure for their Anfield jinx and pile on the misery for fading Liverpool on Saturday.
LONDON, Feb 8 Leicester City scored two stunning goals in extra time through Wilfred Ndidi and Demarai Gray to reach the FA Cup fifth round with a 3-1 win over second tier Derby County in a replay on Wednesday.