April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 12
Crystal Palace 1 Aston Villa 0
Fulham 1 Norwich City 0
Southampton 0 Cardiff City 1
Stoke City 1 Newcastle United 0
Sunderland 0 Everton 1
West Bromwich Albion 3 Tottenham Hotspur 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Liverpool 33 23 5 5 90 40 74
2 Chelsea 33 22 6 5 65 24 72
3 Manchester City 31 22 4 5 84 29 70
-------------------------
4 Everton 33 19 9 5 53 31 66
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 33 19 7 7 56 40 64
-------------------------
6 Tottenham Hotspur 34 18 6 10 48 48 60
7 Manchester United 33 17 6 10 56 38 57
-------------------------
8 Southampton 34 13 9 12 50 45 48
9 Newcastle United 34 14 4 16 38 52 46
10 Stoke City 34 11 10 13 38 48 43
11 West Ham United 33 10 7 16 37 44 37
12 Crystal Palace 33 11 4 18 24 39 37
13 Hull City 33 10 6 17 34 40 36
14 Aston Villa 33 9 7 17 35 49 34
15 Swansea City 33 8 9 16 45 49 33
16 West Bromwich Albion 33 6 15 12 40 51 33
17 Norwich City 34 8 8 18 26 53 32
-------------------------
18 Fulham 34 9 3 22 34 74 30
19 Cardiff City 34 7 8 19 30 64 29
20 Sunderland 32 6 7 19 29 54 25
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 13
Liverpool v Manchester City (1237)
Swansea City v Chelsea (1507)