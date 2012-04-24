April 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
English Premier League on Tuesday
Aston Villa 1 Bolton Wanderers 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester United 35 26 5 4 86 32 83
2 Manchester City 35 25 5 5 87 27 80
3 Arsenal 35 20 5 10 67 43 65
-------------------------
4 Newcastle United 34 18 8 8 53 42 62
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 34 17 8 9 57 39 59
-------------------------
6 Chelsea 34 16 10 8 56 38 58
7 Everton 34 13 9 12 42 38 48
-------------------------
8 Liverpool 34 12 10 12 40 37 46
9 Fulham 34 12 10 12 45 44 46
10 West Bromwich Albion 35 13 6 16 41 47 45
11 Sunderland 35 11 11 13 42 41 44
12 Swansea City 35 11 10 14 39 45 43
13 Norwich City 35 11 10 14 47 60 43
14 Stoke City 34 11 9 14 32 48 42
15 Aston Villa 35 7 15 13 36 50 36
16 Queens Park Rangers 35 9 7 19 39 57 34
17 Wigan Athletic 35 8 10 17 34 60 34
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 34 10 3 21 39 67 33
19 Blackburn Rovers 35 8 7 20 47 73 31
R20 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 5 8 22 34 75 23
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 28
Everton v Fulham (1400)
Stoke City v Arsenal (1400)
Sunderland v Bolton Wanderers (1400)
Swansea City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400)
West Bromwich Albion v Aston Villa (1400)
Wigan Athletic v Newcastle United (1400)
Norwich City v Liverpool (1630)
Sunday, April 29
Chelsea v Queens Park Rangers (1230)
Tottenham Hotspur v Blackburn Rovers (1500)
Monday, April 30
Manchester City v Manchester United (1900)