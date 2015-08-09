Soccer-Defender Olsson leaves West Brom for Sweden's Djurgarden
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, August 9 Arsenal 0 West Ham United 2 Newcastle United 2 Southampton 2 Stoke City 0 Liverpool 1 Saturday, August 8 AFC Bournemouth 0 Aston Villa 1 Chelsea 2 Swansea City 2 Everton 2 Watford 2 Leicester City 4 Sunderland 2 Manchester United 1 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Norwich City 1 Crystal Palace 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Leicester City 1 1 0 0 4 2 3 2 Crystal Palace 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 West Ham United 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 ------------------------- 4 Aston Villa 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Liverpool 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Manchester United 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 7 Chelsea 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 Everton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 Newcastle United 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 Southampton 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 Swansea City 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 7 Watford 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 ------------------------- Manchester City 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 15 AFC Bournemouth 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Stoke City 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 15 Tottenham Hotspur 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 18 Sunderland 1 0 0 1 2 4 0 19 Norwich City 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 20 Arsenal 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4-6: Champions League preliminary round 7-12: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 10 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester City (1900)
March 23 Defender Jonas Olsson has left West Bromwich Albion for Sweden's Djurgarden IF, the English Premier League club said on Thursday.
March 23 Ireland are comfortably placed at the top of their World Cup qualifying group and defender Stephen Ward has said the team are confident they can beat Wales in Friday's match and increase their advantage.