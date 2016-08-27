Soccer-Middlesbrough sign Algeria midfielder Guedioura
Feb 1 Middlesbrough have signed Algeria midfielder Adlene Guedioura from fellow Premier League side Watford on a 2-1/2 year deal for an undisclosed fee, the North East club said on Tuesday.
Aug 27 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, August 27 Chelsea 3 Burnley 0 Crystal Palace 1 Bournemouth 1 Everton 1 Stoke City 0 Hull City 0 Manchester United 1 Leicester City 2 Swansea City 1 Southampton 1 Sunderland 1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Liverpool 1 Watford 1 Arsenal 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 7 2 9 2 Manchester United 3 3 0 0 6 1 9 3 Everton 3 2 1 0 4 2 7 ------------------------- 4 Manchester City 2 2 0 0 6 2 6 ------------------------- 5 Hull City 3 2 0 1 4 2 6 ------------------------- 6 Tottenham Hotspur 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 7 Arsenal 3 1 1 1 6 5 4 ------------------------- 8 Middlesbrough 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 9 Leicester City 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 10 Liverpool 3 1 1 1 5 6 4 11 West Bromwich Albion 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 11 West Ham United 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 13 Burnley 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 13 Swansea City 3 1 0 2 2 4 3 15 Southampton 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 16 Sunderland 3 0 1 2 3 5 1 17 Crystal Palace 3 0 1 2 1 3 1 ------------------------- 18 Watford 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 19 Bournemouth 3 0 1 2 2 5 1 20 Stoke City 3 0 1 2 2 6 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 28 West Bromwich Albion v Middlesbrough (1230) Manchester City v West Ham United (1500)
LONDON, Jan 31 Mercurial David Luiz shrugged off a painful knee to conjure up a moment of cheeky magic at Anfield on Tuesday as he again showed why Chelsea re-signed the Brazilian last summer.
Jan 31 The prospect of another doomed Arsenal title challenge reared its head at a disgruntled Emirates Stadium on Tuesday as Arsene Wenger could only look on gloomily from the stands while his team succumbed to a potentially calamitous defeat by Watford.