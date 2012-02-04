Feb 4 English Premier League results and
standings on Saturday.
Manchester City 3 Fulham 0
Arsenal 7 Blackburn Rovers 1
Norwich City 2 Bolton Wanderers 0
Queens Park Rangers 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2
Stoke City 0 Sunderland 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Swansea City 2
Wigan Athletic 1 Everton 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 24 18 3 3 63 19 57
2 Manchester United 23 17 3 3 56 21 54
3 Tottenham Hotspur 23 15 4 4 44 25 49
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 23 12 6 5 41 26 42
-------------------------
5 Arsenal 24 12 4 8 46 34 40
-------------------------
6 Newcastle United 23 11 6 6 34 30 39
7 Liverpool 23 10 8 5 28 21 38
-------------------------
8 Sunderland 24 9 6 9 33 24 33
9 Norwich City 24 8 8 8 34 39 32
10 Swansea City 24 7 9 8 26 29 30
11 Everton 24 8 6 10 24 27 30
12 Stoke City 24 8 6 10 23 36 30
13 Aston Villa 23 6 10 7 28 31 28
14 Fulham 24 6 9 9 29 35 27
15 West Bromwich Albion 24 7 5 12 24 34 26
16 Queens Park Rangers 24 5 6 13 25 41 21
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 5 6 13 27 44 21
-------------------------
18 Bolton Wanderers 24 6 2 16 28 49 20
19 Blackburn Rovers 24 4 6 14 34 54 18
20 Wigan Athletic 24 3 7 14 21 49 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Sunday
Newcastle United v Aston Villa (1330)
Chelsea v Manchester United (1600)
Playing on Monday
Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)