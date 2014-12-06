Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 6
Hull City 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
Liverpool 0 Sunderland 0
Manchester City 1 Everton 0
Newcastle United 2 Chelsea 1
Queens Park Rangers 2 Burnley 0
Stoke City 3 Arsenal 2
Tottenham Hotspur 0 Crystal Palace 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 15 11 3 1 34 13 36
2 Manchester City 15 10 3 2 32 14 33
3 Southampton 14 8 2 4 24 10 26
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 14 7 4 3 24 16 25
-------------------------
5 West Ham United 14 7 3 4 23 17 24
-------------------------
6 Arsenal 15 6 5 4 24 18 23
7 Newcastle United 15 6 5 4 17 18 23
-------------------------
8 Swansea City 14 6 4 4 19 14 22
9 Liverpool 15 6 3 6 19 19 21
10 Tottenham Hotspur 15 6 3 6 18 21 21
11 Everton 15 4 6 5 24 23 18
12 Stoke City 15 5 3 7 17 20 18
13 Aston Villa 14 4 4 6 8 18 16
14 Sunderland 15 2 9 4 13 23 15
15 Crystal Palace 15 3 5 7 18 23 14
16 West Bromwich Albion 15 3 5 7 14 20 14
17 Queens Park Rangers 15 4 2 9 16 27 14
-------------------------
18 Hull City 15 2 7 6 15 21 13
19 Burnley 15 2 6 7 10 24 12
20 Leicester City 14 2 4 8 14 24 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 7
West Ham United v Swansea City (1330)
Aston Villa v Leicester City (1600)
Monday, December 8
Southampton v Manchester United (2000)