TURIN - Italian champions Juventus hold a 2-0 lead from the first leg of their last 16 tie with Porto - a deficit that has not been overturned in the knockout stage since the competition was reformed in 1992 - and they are firm favourites to reach the quarter-finals. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-JUV-POR/ (PIX), expect by 2145 GMT/5:45 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)