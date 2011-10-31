Oct 31 English Premier League result
and standings on Monday.
Stoke City 1 Newcastle United 3
Sunday
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Queens Park Rangers 1
Saturday
Chelsea 3 Arsenal 5
Everton 0 Manchester United 1
Manchester City 3 Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
Norwich City 3 Blackburn Rovers 3
Sunderland 2 Aston Villa 2
Swansea City 3 Bolton Wanderers 1
West Bromwich Albion 0 Liverpool 2
Wigan Athletic 0 Fulham 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Manchester City 10 9 1 0 36 8 28
2 Manchester United 10 7 2 1 27 12 23
3 Newcastle United 10 6 4 0 15 7 22
-------------------------
4 Chelsea 10 6 1 3 23 15 19
-------------------------
5 Tottenham Hotspur 9 6 1 2 18 14 19
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 10 5 3 2 14 10 18
7 Arsenal 10 5 1 4 20 21 16
-------------------------
8 Norwich City 10 3 4 3 14 15 13
9 Aston Villa 10 2 6 2 13 13 12
10 Swansea City 10 3 3 4 12 15 12
11 Stoke City 10 3 3 4 8 14 12
12 Queens Park Rangers 10 3 3 4 8 17 12
13 West Bromwich Albion 10 3 2 5 9 13 11
14 Sunderland 10 2 4 4 14 12 10
15 Fulham 10 2 4 4 13 12 10
16 Everton 9 3 1 5 10 13 10
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 10 2 2 6 9 17 8
-------------------------
18 Blackburn Rovers 10 1 3 6 13 23 6
19 Bolton Wanderers 10 2 0 8 13 27 6
20 Wigan Athletic 10 1 2 7 6 17 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation