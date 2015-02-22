Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the English premier league matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
Everton 2 Leicester City 2
Southampton 0 Liverpool 2
Tottenham Hotspur 2 West Ham United 2
Saturday, February 21
Aston Villa 1 Stoke City 2
Chelsea 1 Burnley 1
Crystal Palace 1 Arsenal 2
Hull City 2 Queens Park Rangers 1
Manchester City 5 Newcastle United 0
Sunderland 0 West Bromwich Albion 0
Swansea City 2 Manchester United 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Chelsea 26 18 6 2 56 22 60
2 Manchester City 26 16 7 3 56 25 55
3 Arsenal 26 14 6 6 49 29 48
-------------------------
4 Manchester United 26 13 8 5 44 26 47
-------------------------
5 Southampton 26 14 4 8 38 19 46
-------------------------
6 Liverpool 26 13 6 7 38 29 45
7 Tottenham Hotspur 26 13 5 8 41 36 44
-------------------------
8 West Ham United 26 10 9 7 38 30 39
9 Swansea City 26 10 7 9 30 34 37
10 Stoke City 26 10 6 10 30 34 36
11 Newcastle United 26 8 8 10 31 42 32
12 Everton 26 6 10 10 33 37 28
13 Crystal Palace 26 6 9 11 28 37 27
14 West Bromwich Albion 26 6 9 11 24 34 27
15 Hull City 26 6 8 12 25 35 26
16 Sunderland 26 4 13 9 22 36 25
17 Queens Park Rangers 26 6 4 16 27 45 22
-------------------------
18 Burnley 26 4 10 12 25 44 22
19 Aston Villa 26 5 7 14 13 36 22
20 Leicester City 26 4 6 16 24 42 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6-7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation